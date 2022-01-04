Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.13, and it changed around $0.28 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.00, offering almost -355.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.63% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Oscar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OSCR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oscar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.76 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.57% year-to-date, but still down -5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is -6.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSCR is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $414.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc. to make $408.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Oscar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.10% per year for the next five years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.32% of Oscar Health Inc. shares, and 83.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.96%. Oscar Health Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 21.57% of the shares, which is about 37.61 million shares worth $654.11 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.31% or 14.49 million shares worth $251.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $48.59 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $35.83 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.