Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 10.24 million shares of the Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.30M. NES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.49, offering almost -15.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.1% since then. We note from Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) trade information

Instantly NES has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.56 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 47.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) is 114.89% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.39% per year for the next five years.

NES Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares, and 92.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.77%. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Ascribe Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 43.89% of the shares, which is about 7.02 million shares worth $16.15 million.

Gates Capital Management, Inc., with 41.42% or 6.63 million shares worth $15.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 56792.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 54689.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.