Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 9.6 million shares of the Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) were traded, and its beta was -1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.43, and it changed around -$0.65 or -6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.29M. NTRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.00, offering almost -239.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.4% since then. We note from Nutriband Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Nutriband Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NTRB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutriband Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) trade information

Instantly NTRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.18 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.45% year-to-date, but still up 162.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) is 51.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTRB is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -154.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) estimates and forecasts

Nutriband Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.18 percent over the past six months and at a 23.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 199.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $890k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nutriband Inc. to make $1.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 270.70%.

NTRB Dividends

Nutriband Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 15.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.75% of Nutriband Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.