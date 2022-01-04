NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 43.37 million shares of the NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.61 or 51.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.90M. NLSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.35, offering almost -308.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.89% since then. We note from NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 850.75K.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NLSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NLS Pharmaceutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Instantly NLSP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 51.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.21% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) is -27.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -344.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

NLS Pharmaceutics AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.11 percent over the past six months and at a 29.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.57% of NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares, and 12.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.44%. NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock is held by 5 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 62473.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.19% or 27300.0 shares worth $68250.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14362.0 shares worth $31021.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.