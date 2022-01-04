New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 16.51 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. EDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -883.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.24% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.38 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.23 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.33% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -1.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 107.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $1.83 and a high of $9.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -358.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.53 percent over the past six months and at a -65.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.81% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 20 and January 24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 62.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.39%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 516 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.77% of the shares, which is about 64.02 million shares worth $131.25 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 45.87 million shares worth $99.53 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 20.34 million shares worth around $44.13 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.