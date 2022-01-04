Let’s Talk About How Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 6.14 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.20, and it changed around -$1.55 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.11B. MU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.96, offering almost -2.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.29% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.97 million.

Micron Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.75 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.79% year-to-date, but still up 1.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 15.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Micron Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.09 percent over the past six months and at a 47.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 48.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 237.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.21 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $8.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 84.30%. Micron Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 05 and January 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 80.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.51%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,758 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.00% of the shares, which is about 89.66 million shares worth $6.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.72% or 86.45 million shares worth $6.14 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 31.8 million shares worth $2.26 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 25.96 million shares worth around $1.84 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.