Let’s Get Started On The Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) have been traded, and its beta is 3.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.96, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.67B. VET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.93, offering almost -7.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.59% since then. We note from Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended VET as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.14 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.10% year-to-date, but still down -3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 27.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VET is forecast to be at a low of $10.16 and a high of $15.63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 173.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $225.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. to make $201.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204.56 million and $205.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.10%. Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 136.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.76% per year for the next five years.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 08.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, and 21.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.34%. Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 4.59 million shares worth $40.14 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.72% or 2.78 million shares worth $24.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $13.69 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $8.91 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.