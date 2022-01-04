Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 5.15 million shares of the Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around -$0.24 or -15.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.24M. KPRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -518.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.01% since then. We note from Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Instantly KPRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.89% year-to-date, but still up 42.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) is -8.63% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1081.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -293.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.50%.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.30% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 17.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.49%. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.20% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.