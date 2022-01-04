It’s Easy To Bet On Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.29M. GPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -404.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.7% since then. We note from Great Panther Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GPL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2355 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.84% year-to-date, but still down -2.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -4.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPL is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -878.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -160.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Great Panther Mining Limited to make $16.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.3 million and $16.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares, and 22.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.47%. Great Panther Mining Limited stock is held by 73 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 21.32 million shares worth $18.17 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 3.45% or 12.25 million shares worth $10.44 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 18.89 million shares worth $14.55 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 7.73 million shares worth around $5.95 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.