It’s Easy To Bet On Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around -$1.1 or -10.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $332.03M. DNAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.70, offering almost -164.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.49% since then. We note from Codex DNA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.71K.

Codex DNA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DNAY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Codex DNA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Instantly DNAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.32 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.19% year-to-date, but still up 49.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) is 34.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNAY is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Codex DNA Inc. to make $4.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.68% of Codex DNA Inc. shares, and 55.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.00%. Codex DNA Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.44% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $15.73 million.

Times Square Capital Management, LLC, with 2.21% or 0.65 million shares worth $14.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $8.29 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $8.02 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.