Is Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.84 million shares of the Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.65, and it changed around -$4.34 or -3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.33B. U currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $210.00, offering almost -51.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $76.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.19% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 150.64 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.04% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is -8.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $162.00 and a high of $194.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $264.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to make $284.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200.78 million and $220.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.20%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.30% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 74.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.49%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.50% of the shares, which is about 43.3 million shares worth $6.65 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 11.80% or 32.96 million shares worth $5.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.56 million shares worth $557.36 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $353.56 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.