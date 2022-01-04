Is Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RCKT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.68, and it changed around $1.85 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. RCKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.48, offering almost -184.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.66% since then. We note from Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.60K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RCKT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Instantly RCKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.08 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.47% year-to-date, but still up 3.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is -1.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCKT is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -322.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -60.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.80% per year for the next five years.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.56% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 100.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.90%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 23.27% of the shares, which is about 14.99 million shares worth $663.92 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 6.55% or 4.22 million shares worth $186.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $46.2 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $55.38 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.