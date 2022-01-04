Is Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. HIPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.05, offering almost -441.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.35% since then. We note from Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.05 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is -18.48% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIPO is forecast to be at a low of $4.60 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.43% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, and 35.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.55%. Hippo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $23.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.89% or 4.99 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.41 million shares worth $11.26 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $8.65 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.