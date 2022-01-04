InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.07 or 15.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.85M. NVIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -277.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.75% since then. We note from InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 676.28K.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Instantly NVIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5399 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.76% year-to-date, but still down -1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVIV is forecast to be at a low of $37.50 and a high of $37.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6975.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6975.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 73.20%.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, and 11.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.85%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.53% of the shares, which is about 0.87 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.93% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.