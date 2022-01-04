Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.25, offering almost -254.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.31% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.29% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.1 day(s).

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -285.70% in the next quarter.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.21% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 27.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.40%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.20% of the shares, which is about 10.75 million shares worth $90.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.33% or 7.5 million shares worth $62.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $29.16 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $25.38 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.