Future Outlook And VBI Vaccines Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $622.39M. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -95.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.47 on Monday, 01/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.56% year-to-date, but still up 6.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -8.86% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -264.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $1.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 589.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.90%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 29 and August 02.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 50.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.38%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 55.04 million shares worth $184.39 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 12.88 million shares worth $43.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 9.7 million shares worth $35.0 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $15.49 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.