Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.07 or 7.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.09M. JUPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -779.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.79% since then. We note from Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Monday, 01/03/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.96% year-to-date, but still down -1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is -25.75% down in the 30-day period.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.10% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares, and 13.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.21%. Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $2.81 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 1.74% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 40072.0 shares worth around $77739.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.