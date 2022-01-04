Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.88M. FTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -151.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.38% since then. We note from Flotek Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Flotek Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FTK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Instantly FTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.54% year-to-date, but still up 94.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is 46.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flotek Industries Inc. to make $11.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.80%. Flotek Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -54.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.21% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares, and 36.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.05%. Flotek Industries Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $6.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.79% or 3.02 million shares worth $3.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $2.41 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $1.89 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.