Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were traded, and its beta was 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.13M. WATT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -482.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.36% since then. We note from Energous Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Energous Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WATT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energous Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Instantly WATT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3599 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.60% year-to-date, but still up 4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is -12.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WATT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -278.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 315.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Energous Corporation to make $650k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62k and $90k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 545.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 622.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

WATT Dividends

Energous Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of Energous Corporation shares, and 14.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.94%. Energous Corporation stock is held by 96 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.98% of the shares, which is about 2.5 million shares worth $7.17 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.45% or 0.91 million shares worth $2.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $4.76 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $2.02 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.