Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.06, and it changed around $0.38 or 6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.23M. DXLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.99, offering almost -48.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.87% since then. We note from Destination XL Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.09K.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Instantly DXLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.69% year-to-date, but still up 8.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is -10.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXLG is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Destination XL Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.34 percent over the past six months and at a 205.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Destination XL Group Inc. to make $134.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $85.17 million and $100.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.00%. Destination XL Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -706.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.24% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares, and 46.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.86%. Destination XL Group Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with White Pine Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 16000.0 shares worth $19200.0.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Enterprise Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $2.65 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBC Fds Tr-RBC Enterprise Fd held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.