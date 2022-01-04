Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.58, and it changed around $0.37 or 2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05B. DBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.48, offering almost -40.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.37% since then. We note from Designer Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Designer Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DBI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Designer Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.12 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.60% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 4.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBI is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Designer Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.72 percent over the past six months and at a 143.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 284.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $879.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. to make $793.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.00%. Designer Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -634.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.75% of Designer Brands Inc. shares, and 86.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.93%. Designer Brands Inc. stock is held by 295 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.32% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $165.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.25% or 6.69 million shares worth $110.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.08 million shares worth $56.77 million, making up 6.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $29.14 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.