Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $0.28 or 7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. CRON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.83, offering almost -276.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.76% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.29 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -4.55% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRON is forecast to be at a low of $4.70 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.23% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 16.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.81%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 9.14 million shares worth $86.44 million.

Chescapmanager LLC, with 2.38% or 8.84 million shares worth $83.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.14 million shares worth $86.44 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $25.68 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.