BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -82.39%

In the last trading session, 20.36 million shares of the BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.27 or 17.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.41M. BLCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.46, offering almost -1036.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.56% since then. We note from BlueCity Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.76K.

BlueCity Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLCT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BlueCity Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

Instantly BLCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.65% year-to-date, but still up 28.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLCT is forecast to be at a low of $12.78 and a high of $12.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -610.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -610.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BlueCity Holdings Limited to make $50.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.97 million and $41.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.

BLCT Dividends

BlueCity Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 24 and August 30.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.02% of BlueCity Holdings Limited shares, and 19.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.20%. BlueCity Holdings Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 1.62 million shares worth $14.86 million.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd., with 2.81% or 0.72 million shares worth $6.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 33851.0 shares worth $0.38 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF held roughly 18587.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.