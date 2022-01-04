AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -13.62%

In today’s recent session, 18.57 million shares of the AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.75, and it changed around $0.32 or 1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.92B. T at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.88, offering almost -31.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.49% since then. We note from AT&T Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 52.97 million.

AT&T Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended T as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AT&T Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Instantly T has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.80 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.37% year-to-date, but still up 2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is 10.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that T is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

AT&T Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.37 percent over the past six months and at a 8.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect AT&T Inc. to make $44.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.30%. AT&T Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -139.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.53% per year for the next five years.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 8.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of AT&T Inc. shares, and 54.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.19%. AT&T Inc. stock is held by 3,064 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 571.6 million shares worth $15.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.29% or 520.77 million shares worth $14.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 201.78 million shares worth $5.45 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 149.94 million shares worth around $4.05 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.