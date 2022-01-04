Are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.04M. PIRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.15, offering almost -57.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.52% since then. We note from Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 900.42K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PIRS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Instantly PIRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.44% year-to-date, but still up 14.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 18.48% up in the 30-day period.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $8.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 341.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.19% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 51.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.41%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $27.55 million.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, with 4.44% or 3.2 million shares worth $16.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $5.09 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $4.53 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.