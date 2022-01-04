Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.97 million shares of the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) were traded, and its beta was -0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.14 or 13.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.16M. RKDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.40, offering almost -442.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.8% since then. We note from Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.07K.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RKDA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Instantly RKDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.46% year-to-date, but still up 15.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is -0.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKDA is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -408.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -281.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -129.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc. to make $3.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.96% per year for the next five years.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.16% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, and 14.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.56%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Ardsley Advisory Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 1.52 million shares worth $3.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.57% or 0.79 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.