Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.18 or 14.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.78M. AQMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.06, offering almost -471.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.89% since then. We note from Aqua Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Aqua Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AQMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Instantly AQMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.63% year-to-date, but still up 9.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is -6.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQMS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -467.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -396.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc. to make $60k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%. Aqua Metals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.52% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares, and 22.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.64%. Aqua Metals Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 2.86 million shares worth $8.58 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 3.65% or 2.53 million shares worth $7.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $5.22 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $2.99 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.