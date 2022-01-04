Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 29.83 million shares of the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $181.68, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2996.72B. AAPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.88, offering almost -0.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $116.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.04% since then. We note from Apple Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 80.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.25 million.

Apple Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AAPL as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Apple Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Instantly AAPL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 182.94 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.50% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 11.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 112.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $175.81, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAPL is forecast to be at a low of $128.01 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Apple Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.16 percent over the past six months and at a 3.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Apple Inc. to make $119.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%. Apple Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.68% per year for the next five years.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 0.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.20 per year.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Apple Inc. shares, and 58.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.85%. Apple Inc. stock is held by 4,962 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.72% of the shares, which is about 1.27 billion shares worth $179.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.26% or 1.03 billion shares worth $145.21 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 443.8 million shares worth $62.8 billion, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 329.78 million shares worth around $46.66 billion, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.