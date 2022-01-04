A Business Review Of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.34, and it changed around $0.54 or 2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. CORT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.18, offering almost -53.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CORT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Instantly CORT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.38 on Monday, 01/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 3.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is -5.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CORT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to make $104.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.60%.

CORT Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.92% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares, and 70.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.68%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock is held by 283 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 13.47% of the shares, which is about 15.62 million shares worth $343.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.33% or 11.98 million shares worth $263.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $149.5 million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $85.62 million, which represents about 3.56% of the total shares outstanding.