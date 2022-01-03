Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.87, and it changed around $1.25 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.60B. VIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.01, offering almost -236.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.55% since then. We note from Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VIR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.54 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is -10.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIR is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -616.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 448.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Vir Biotechnology Inc. to make $148.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19 million and $1.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 453.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8,448.40%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.05% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 78.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.39%. Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.39% of the shares, which is about 22.62 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 9.09% or 11.82 million shares worth $606.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.43 million shares worth $278.19 million, making up 4.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $113.08 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.