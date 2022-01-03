The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) Share Price Might Move Down By -71.02%

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around $0.2 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $709.97M. BARK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.25, offering almost -290.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from The Original BARK Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

The Original BARK Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BARK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Original BARK Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Instantly BARK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.48 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK) is -8.66% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BARK is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -261.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -216.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Original BARK Company (BARK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Original BARK Company to make $137.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

BARK Dividends

The Original BARK Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

The Original BARK Company (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.67% of The Original BARK Company shares, and 20.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.87%.