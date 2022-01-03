Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 5.07 million shares of the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around -$0.56 or -11.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.28M. SPRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.49, offering almost -538.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.55% since then. We note from Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPRB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.30 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.65% year-to-date, but still up 19.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 85.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRB is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -348.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.10% in the next quarter.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares, and 102.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.52%. Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 19.31% of the shares, which is about 4.51 million shares worth $50.61 million.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc., with 9.24% or 2.16 million shares worth $24.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $5.36 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $2.46 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.