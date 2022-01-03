Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -59.11%

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.23M. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.44, offering almost -437.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 381.99K.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7244 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.11% year-to-date, but still down -8.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is -17.77% down in the 30-day period.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sintx Technologies Inc. to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66k and $116k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 203.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 175.90%.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.09% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, and 7.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.05%. Sintx Technologies Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $1.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.63% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.