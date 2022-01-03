Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.08, and it changed around $0.31 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.38M. SINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.28, offering almost -141.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.86% since then. We note from Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 701.68K.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Instantly SINO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 12/31/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.55% year-to-date, but still up 23.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is 43.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SINO is forecast to be at a low of $8.75 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 693.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. to make $1.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.15 million and $1.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 693.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%.

SINO Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 13.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.82% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, and 4.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.01%. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.22% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.05% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 89331.0 shares worth $0.27 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11251.0 shares worth around $34315.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.