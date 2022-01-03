Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.14 or -10.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $222.26M. SMTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.92, offering almost -221.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.64% since then. We note from Sierra Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 968.90K.

Sierra Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SMTS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Instantly SMTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.04% year-to-date, but still up 5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is 0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMTS is forecast to be at a low of $1.56 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. to make $61.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares, and 44.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.49%. Sierra Metals Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 26.77% of the shares, which is about 43.74 million shares worth $78.74 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 3.04% or 4.96 million shares worth $8.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 3.99 million shares worth $11.05 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $3.51 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.