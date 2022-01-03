Shares Of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Could Show A Loss Of -71.31%

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.35, and it changed around $1.16 or 5.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.25B. QS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.50, offering almost -219.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.12% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.00 million.

QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.98 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.72% year-to-date, but still down -9.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -18.75% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.00% in the next quarter.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.27% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 31.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.69%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 403 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 15.11 million shares worth $370.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.40% or 7.83 million shares worth $192.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.75 million shares worth $116.57 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $92.91 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.