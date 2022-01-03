Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.73M. SESN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -602.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.6% since then. We note from Sesen Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.46 million.

Sesen Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SESN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Instantly SESN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8684 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.63% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is -19.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SESN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $530k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -95.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.90%.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares, and 33.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.94%. Sesen Bio Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $63.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.44% or 10.66 million shares worth $49.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 11.53 million shares worth $10.93 million, making up 5.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $22.57 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.