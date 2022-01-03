Risk-Takers Will Like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM).

In today’s recent session, 8.64 million shares of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.89, and it changed around $8.58 or 7.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.99B. TSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.20, offering almost -10.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.53% since then. We note from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.76 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 9 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TSM as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.34 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSM is forecast to be at a low of $125.00 and a high of $208.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to make $15.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.14 billion and $12.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 50.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.80% per year for the next five years.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.93. It is important to note, however, that the 1.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, and 17.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock is held by 1,936 institutions, with Sanders Capital, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 41.89 million shares worth $4.68 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 0.68% or 35.51 million shares worth $3.96 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 29.29 million shares worth $3.27 billion, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 16.23 million shares worth around $1.89 billion, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.