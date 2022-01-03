PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.23 or 17.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.81M. PRFX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.84, offering almost -402.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.64% since then. We note from PainReform Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 478.63K.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.25% year-to-date, but still down -16.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is -23.12% down in the 30-day period.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.17% of PainReform Ltd. shares, and 33.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.55%. PainReform Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 22564.0 shares worth $62502.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19107.0 shares worth $44901.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares.