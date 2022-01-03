Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.17M. ORTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.08, offering almost -587.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.88% since then. We note from Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Orchard Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Instantly ORTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is 3.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORTX is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -884.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -392.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 164.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc to make $2.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,536.40%.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares, and 60.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.12%. Orchard Therapeutics plc stock is held by 101 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.79% of the shares, which is about 11.03 million shares worth $25.37 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 8.64% or 10.85 million shares worth $24.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Small Cap Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.01 million shares worth $22.0 million, making up 3.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held roughly 3.84 million shares worth around $16.84 million, which represents about 3.06% of the total shares outstanding.