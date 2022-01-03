Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.28, and it changed around $0.56 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $538.93M. ORMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.54, offering almost -120.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.15% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.01K.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.55 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 236.79% year-to-date, but still down -7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is -19.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.21 percent over the past six months and at a 2.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $681k and $640k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.51% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 17.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.35%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.90% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $16.99 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.08% or 0.35 million shares worth $4.71 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $8.55 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $3.0 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.