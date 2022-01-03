NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.74, and it changed around $0.37 or 8.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57B. NXE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.50, offering almost -37.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.2% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.82 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.33% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) is -1.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXE is forecast to be at a low of $6.82 and a high of $8.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 17 and March 21.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.07% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 27.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.27%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 15.42 million shares worth $72.93 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with 2.07% or 9.87 million shares worth $46.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 19.29 million shares worth $106.28 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 10.54 million shares worth around $44.7 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.