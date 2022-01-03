Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.82, and it changed around $1.7 or 5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.56, offering almost -34.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.58% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.50 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.18 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 132.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -16.54% up in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.20%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.74% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 20.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.01%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 191 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $39.6 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.80% or 2.16 million shares worth $32.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $44.5 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $40.9 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.