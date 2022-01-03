Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.12 or 12.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.42M. LMNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -537.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.27% since then. We note from Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 203.37K.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LMNL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Instantly LMNL has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2850 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.05% year-to-date, but still down -6.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is -5.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMNL is forecast to be at a low of $3.14 and a high of $5.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -419.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -188.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 172.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 633.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. to make $27.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $501.06k and $858.85k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -78.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,154.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.90%.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.05% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, and 0.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.40%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 37544.0 shares worth $86726.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 26320.0 shares worth $60799.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22737.0 shares worth $52522.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.