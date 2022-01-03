Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI).

In today’s recent session, 12.17 million shares of the Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.44 or 22.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.30M. AFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.96, offering almost -187.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.58% since then. We note from Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.06K.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AFI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Instantly AFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6300 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.17% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is 7.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $155.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Armstrong Flooring Inc. to make $157.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.7 million and $165.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.80%. Armstrong Flooring Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -1.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.60% per year for the next five years.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares, and 70.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.94%. Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with 22NW, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.23% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $19.11 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 10.81% or 2.34 million shares worth $14.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $4.93 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $4.24 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.