JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 5.07 million shares of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $161.95, and it changed around $3.6 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $466.30B. JPM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $172.96, offering almost -6.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $123.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.58% since then. We note from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.74 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended JPM as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.88 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Instantly JPM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 162.43 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $179.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JPM is forecast to be at a low of $125.00 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to make $29.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -17.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.57% per year for the next five years.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.51 per year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, and 71.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is held by 4,038 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 260.59 million shares worth $42.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.51% or 192.29 million shares worth $31.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 84.45 million shares worth $13.82 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 62.75 million shares worth around $10.27 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.