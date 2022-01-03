iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 7.79 million shares of the iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.56, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65B. IQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.97, offering almost -535.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.72% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.47 million.

iQIYI Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iQIYI Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.91% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is -19.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IQ is forecast to be at a low of $31.87 and a high of $114.88. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2419.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -598.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect iQIYI Inc. to make $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.11 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.50%. iQIYI Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 63.00% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of iQIYI Inc. shares, and 72.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.73%. iQIYI Inc. stock is held by 363 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 38.65 million shares worth $602.14 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 5.72% or 21.63 million shares worth $337.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $57.79 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $52.17 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.