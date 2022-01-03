Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.02 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.31, and it changed around -$0.66 or -7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.42B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.86, offering almost -90.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.81% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.76 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.89% year-to-date, but still down -22.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -27.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNA is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.62% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, and 76.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.85%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 66.60% of the shares, which is about 114.89 million shares worth $1.33 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 52.76% or 91.0 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 19.82 million shares worth $273.97 million, making up 11.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 15.8 million shares worth around $218.41 million, which represents about 9.16% of the total shares outstanding.