GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 4.09 million shares of the GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.35 or 24.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.34M. GBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -441.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.21% since then. We note from GBS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 860.89K.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Instantly GBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.61% year-to-date, but still down -10.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) is -24.47% down in the 30-day period.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of GBS Inc. shares, and 2.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.90%. GBS Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.67% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 66898.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.