Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.96M. GRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.99, offering almost -183.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.07% since then. We note from Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.63 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRTX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.13% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 250.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -335.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.50% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect Galera Therapeutics Inc. to make $13.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -25.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.40% per year for the next five years.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.96% of Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 66.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.74%. Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.50% of the shares, which is about 4.36 million shares worth $35.34 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with 11.66% or 3.08 million shares worth $24.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $3.23 million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.55 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.